Francis Kahata and Jaqcues Tuyisenge missing from Gor Mahia squad to face MKU

Oliech and Tuyisenge scored in K’Ogalo’s recent matches against Ulinzi Stars and Bandari, respectively

head coach Hassan Oktay has named his starting XI to face Mount United in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

Jacques Tuyisenge, who rescued all points for the Kenyan champions in the last league action against , has missed out on the matchday squad, while Dennis Oliech will start from the bench after he scored during their 1-1 draw against in Kisumu.

The club’s lead scorer, Nicholas Kipkirui, will lead the goal-hunting mission against the struggling MKU side. He has scored seven goals thus far for the Green Army this season.

Article continues below

Captain Harun Shakava and midfielder Kenneth Muguna also drop to the reserve seats, while Ugandans duo of Hashim Sempala and Erisa Ssekisambu have been handed starts.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, Joash Onyango, Hashim Sempala, Erisa Ssekisambu, Francis Mustafa, Boniface Omondi and Nicholas Kipkirui.

Subs: Boniface Oluoch, Pascal Ogweno, Haron Shakava, Samuel Onyango, Ombija Erick, Kenneth Muguna and Dennis Oliech.