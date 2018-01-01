Francis Kahata and Jacques Tuyisenge back as Gor Mahia name team to face Lobi Stars

George Odhiambo will start from the bench alongside Kenneth Muguna and Pascal Ogweno

Francis Kahata has been given his first start in the Caf Champions League this season as Gor Mahia name team to face Lobi Stars.

The influential midfielder missed K’Ogalo’s last two continental assignments as he was forcing a move to Algeria, but Hassan Oktay has drafted the former Thika United star to his starting eleven.

Lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge has also been named in the team that also has Boniface Oluoch, a match hero in K’Ogalo's last Caf game against Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Earnest Wendo, Humphrey Mieno, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Francis Mustafa and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Reserves: Frederick Odhiambo, Pascal Ogweno, Cercidy Okeyo, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, George Odhiambo and Erisa Ssekisambu.