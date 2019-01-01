Francis Baraza tips Chemelil Sugar to get a win against Ulinzi Stars

Coach Francis Baraza is confident that the sugar millers will come good against the soldiers in the away tie at Afraha Stadium

Chemelil Sugar head coach Francis Baraza is optimistic that his side will get a positive result when they face Ulinzi Stars at Afraha Stadium.

The sugar millers have not been consistent in the top tier, dropping points in games they should. Speaking before the game, Baraza feels the team is in a good shape and has what it takes to down the soldiers.

“It is definitely going to be a tough outing for us, we playing a team that has been together for so long and with massive experience. But that does not mean we cannot get maximum points, if we play well from the word go, we definitely will go home smiling.

“Of late, taking our chances has been the main problem, however we will try and capitalize on them. It is a game I feel we can win if we minimize the mistakes and score when there is an opportunity.”