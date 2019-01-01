Francis Baraza tells Chemelil Sugar players to reduce mistakes

Chemelil Sugar lost their last league match 2-0 to defending champions Gor Mahia

Chemelil Sugar head coach Francis Baraza says challenged his players to reduce on the number of mistakes ahead of a crunch tie against Western Stima

The Millers are having a bad start to the season; winning just one of their last five games and three defeats.

The poor run of form worrying the experienced tactician who will face a high flying Stima in the next outing.

"We have not started the season the way we wanted, we have dropped points and so far we have four. This is something we are working on to ensure the team rises. The players we have are talented, it is just that some of them are not experienced.

"The season is still young, we will definitely rise and finish the season in a better position. We just have to limit our mistakes, and do everything to perfection."

Article continues below

Chemelil Sugar lost their last league match 2-0 to defending champions Gor Mahia.