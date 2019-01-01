Francis Baraza happy with Chemelil Sugar despite dropped points against Bandari

The sugar millers managed to snatch a point from the visiting Dockers at home on Saturday

Sugar head coach Francis Baraza is happy with the way his charges played against on Saturday.

The two sides faced each other in a Kenyan Premier League match that ended in a barren draw. Baraza's focus is on the next game where he hopes to get maximum points and surge upwards.

“Bandari is a good side with quality players and we had to be cautious when playing them. I am happy our tactics worked and we got a point from the game; we could have won but we did not capitalize on the several chances we created, but a point is not bad.”

Baraza says the team will now practice on finishing to ensure they perfect it before playing next.

“We squandered a number of chances and we must improve on that, and it is a department we have to sharpen in our training to ensure we score goals in our next game,” Baraza told Goal.

The sugar millers are placed 15th with 18 points.