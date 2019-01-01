Francis Baraza: Desperate Chemelil to change their formation to win matches

The Sugar Millers managed to snatch a point from Batoto ba Mungu in a KPL match played on Wednesday

Sugar coach Francis Baraza believes that his keeper Morgan Alube is to thank for the point gained against .

The custodian was in inspired form, making vital saves to deny the likes of Kepha Aswani, John Avire, and Umaru Kasumba and ensure the Kenyan Premier League ( ) match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Baraza is happy with the overall performance from his charges against one of the best sides in the country.

“The goalkeeper [Alube], was in inspired form, he kept us in the game with the vital saves. Those saves played a big role in us getting the draw here, and I really thank him for that,” Baraza told Goal after the match.

“Our mission was to get a point from Sofapaka, and I am glad it worked out, and it is a motivation to us.”

The tactician is now hoping for maximum points against and in their remaining two games.

“We will change the formation a little and go for maximum points. We are not in a good position, meaning we have to win the remaining two games in order to be safe.”

Chemelil are currently 15th on the log with 31 points, three above 16th placed who will play FC on Thursday.