Chemelil Sugar's Baraza expected the referee to award a penalty to Vihiga United

Chemelil Sugar lost to Vihiga United despite getting the first goal at Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday

Sugar head coach Francis Baraza has criticized the referee’s decision to award a penalty during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Saturday.

Vihiga United claimed victory at Bukhungu Stadium with a 2-1 win, as the deciding goal came from the spot kick. Baraza now claims that referee Agneta Itubo made a mistake in awarding the penalty.

The incident might prove vital at the end of the season as they fight to remain in the top flight.

“Surely, what kind of a penalty did the referee award Vihiga United? That was never a penalty it was not a deserved penalty. That decision paints Kenyan soccer in a really bad image because that was never a penalty. I can tell you that I have been in football for a very long time to know that that was a very wrong decision,” Baraza told Goal.

The tactician added that he had raised issues with the fourth official on the touchline after he noticed alleged questionable decisions being made by the referees.

“I actually had warned the fourth official that there was a likelihood that Vihiga United will get a wrong penalty because I had observed the referee’s decisions one after another. My fears were proven right when the centre referee pointed to the spot not so long after my protest,” Baraza added.

Baraza revealed that even his players were frustrated by the decisions.

“I have never complained about referees in my life in football but what I just saw was very wrong and it has angered even my players, they are very angry that despite fighting hard they lost the match. It was not fair at all because the officiating was very poor, to say the least,” concluded Baraza.

Chemelil Sugar will entertain log leaders at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on May 8.

Vihiga United are now occupying the play-offs spot with 24 points from 28 games.