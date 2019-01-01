Francis Baraza admits Chemelil Sugar picked vital lessons from Gor Mahia defeat

The Sugar Millers have now lost two season matches with a 2-0 margin to the Kenyan champions

Sugar coach John Baraza has blamed Kenneth Muguna’s goal to their defeat against on Wednesday.

Muguna scored from a free-kick won outside the box in the 38th minute and Baraza has said that is the point the match tilted in favour of the Green Army.

The Sugar Millers were unable to recover from that first half setback as they also conceded another in the second half as Samuel Onyango struck to hand Gor Mahia a 2-0 win and a season double over Chemelil Sugar.

The tactician also noted that there has been growth in his team, especially how they have been playing in the last few matches.

“We have played and lost to the champions, yes, I call Gor Mahia the champions but they also have to be thankful for the first goal because that is what unsettled my team. What I can say is that there is an improvement on our side especially on how we played against them,” Baraza told Goal.

Baraza was also elated by the attacking football Chemellil Sugar exhibited in Kisumu saying that that was a good observation rightly so because they were playing a side which is considered favourable to lift the title.

“We did not sit back and defended deep as we also tried to push them into their own half. Gor Mahia have had a run of good games and we tried to push them but unfortunately we could not get what we came for,” Baraza continued.

Chemelil Sugar remained static at the 14th place with 29 points from the same number of games.

The Sugar Millers will travel to the Coastal town of Mombasa to face in five days time.