France women vs USWNT: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The hosts tackle the favourites in the biggest game of the 2019 Women's World Cup yet

The USWNT meet in the quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup on Friday at the Parc des Princes in Paris in the biggest match of the tournament to date as two of the favorites square off relatively early in the competition.

The Americans have a perfect record thus far, having picked up four victories in succession, sweeping aside , and in the group stages before having to battle by in the last 16.

Hosts France have been similarly tested. , Norway and were all beaten in their pool but Les Bleues had to dig deep and snatch an extra-time winner to dispatch 2-1 in the previous round.

Who will come out on top in this clash of the titans?

Game France women vs USWNT Date Friday, June 28 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Network / UNIVERSO fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BBC Two and it can be streamed live online using BBC Sport Live and BBC Sport iPlayer

UK TV channel Online stream BBC One BBC Sport Live / BBC Sport iPlayer

Squads & Team News

Position France squad Goalkeepers Durand, Bouhaddi, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Perisset, Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Majri, Mbock, Debever Midfielders Henry, Geyoro, Bilbault, Bussaglia, Thiney, Clemaron Forwards Le Sommer, Diani, Laurent, Gauvin, Asseyi, Cascarino

France go into this clash at full strength. Corinne Diacre’s side are liable to play in a 4-2-3-1 formation but may switch to 4-4-2 if there is a need.

Possible France starting XI: Bouhaddi; Torrent, Mbock, Renard, Majri; Henry, Bussaglia; Diani, Thiney, Le Sommer; Gauvin.

Position USWNT squad Goalkeepers Naeher, Harris, Franch Defenders Sauerbrunn, O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Krieger, Davidson, Sonnett, Dunn Midfielders Mewis, Brian, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Long Forwards Pugh, Lloyd, Morgan, Rapinoe, Heath, McDonald, Press

Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz both carried knocks into the match against Spain, and both should be fit for this clash, despite the former given rough treatment in the last-16 clash.

Possible USWNT starting XI: Naeher; O’Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Ertz, Horan; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe

Betting & Match Odds

The USWNT are strong 6/5 favourites to win this match while France can be backed at 23/10. A draw through 90 minutes is on offer at 9/4.

Match Preview

The USWNT face their greatest test at the 2019 Women’s World Cup as they tackle hosts France at ’s Parc des Princes on Friday.

Having swept through their group-stage matches without the hint of a problem, the Americans found life tougher against Spain in the last 16, with a controversial Megan Rapinoe penalty 14 minutes from the end the difference between the teams.

It was the USWNT’s least convincing display of the tournament by some distance as they struggled to breakdown their opponents, leading to criticism of the tactics of coach Jill Ellis, who failed to make a change in her team until there were only five minutes remaining.

She argued: “It felt that we started to gain momentum, and I think as a coach you have to read that moment because a player can look absolutely fatigued and then suddenly things change and they get their legs again.”

Although the US successfully negotiated the match, there is a sense that they will need a stronger performance to oust the host nation, who are hopeful of picking up their first World Cup in the women’s game – one that would match the success of their male counterparts a year ago in .

With Olympique Lyonnais the leading force on the club front, France wants to show it can mix it on the international scene, although it would still be considered a significant upset if Corinne Diacre’s side were to beat the US.

The France coach admitted that her side were tense before their clash with Brazil in the last 16, won in extra-time thanks to an Amandine Henry goal that echoed that of Thierry Henry in 2006 as the male side knocked their South American counterparts out of the World Cup.

“We know that the pressure is on our shoulders,” she admitted after the game. “It’s not easy to play in front of such a large crowd.”

Amel Majri, left-back, said: “That match will help a lot of the girls and bring a lot of positive things for the future.”

The pressure is, for once, off the hosts going into this match and on the Americans, upon whom there is so much expectation.