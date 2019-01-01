Injured Pogba out of France squad as Mbappe and Kante return

The Manchester United midfielder continues to nurse an ankle injury and will miss Didier Deschamps' side's clashes with Iceland and Turkey

Kylian Mbappe, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe and Steve Mandanda have been recalled to 's squad for their qualifiers against and , but Paul Pogba is out through injury.

After missing last month's victories over Albania and Andorra due to a hamstring problem, Mbappe has returned to action with two substitute appearances for and regains his place in Didier Deschamps' selection.

Kante is also included after injury issues led to him missing September's qualifiers, while defender Kimpembe and veteran goalkeeper Mandanda have been rewarded for strong starts to the season with PSG and respectively.

However, there is again no place for Pogba, who is facing further treatment on the ankle injury that hampered him earlier in the season.

The star was initially named in the group for the September internationals but sat out - replaced by Matteo Guendouzi - before returning to club duty in an EFL Cup tie against Rochdale last week.

Pogba then played 90 minutes against on Monday, but he was left out of United's squad for Thursday's meeting with AZ as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the midfielder required "further treatment and rest".

World champions France sit second in Group H, their only qualifying loss so far having come at the hands of Turkey in June.

Deschamps' men face Iceland in Reykjavik next Friday before hosting Turkey, the group leaders, at the Stade de France the following Monday.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola ( ), Hugo Lloris ( ), Steve Mandanda (Marseille)

Defenders: Lucas Digne ( ), Leo Dubois ( ), Lucas Hernandez ( ), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Clement Lenglet ( ), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Kurt Zouma ( )

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi ( ), Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham), Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder ( ), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona), Jonathan Ikone ( ), Thomas Lemar ( ), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain).