France player ratings vs Turkiye: Rayan Cherki pulls the strings and Junior Kroupi off the mark as Les Bleus top their group

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France sealed top spot in Group A1 and a place in the Nations League quarter-finals, but needed an own goal and a first international strike from Junior Kroupi to get past an inspired Berke Ozer in Bordeaux.

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Les Bleus pinned Turkiye back for long spells at the Matmut Atlantique, yet Ozer kept them out in the first half and Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for offside before the break. The deadlock was finally broken in the 49th minute, when Adrien Rabiot flicked on Rayan Cherki's corner and the ball went in off Emirhan Topcu.

Turkiye thought they had levelled moments later through Arda Guler, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside in the build-up. Substitute Kroupi then made it 2-0 in the 80th minute, slotting in Cherki's defence-splitting pass, before Abdulkerim Bardakci headed in Guler's corner in the 90th minute to set up a nervy finish.

France had 23 shots to Turkiye's 13, but Ozer made seven saves to keep the visitors in the game until the end. The win was France's 13th of 2026, matching their record for a calendar year, and means they will be seeded for the quarter-final draw.

Here are the France player ratings from the Matmut Atlantique...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Mike Maignan (7/10): Made a superb point-blank save to deny Ismail Yuksek in the 36th minute, but did not reappear after the break with a thigh problem.

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Sael Kumbedi (7/10): Bold and energetic on his first start for France. Kept Eren Elmali quiet and delivered the cross for Rabiot's early header.

Jeremy Jacquet (7/10): Blocked two goal-bound efforts from Arda Guler, one in each half, and flicked on the pass that sent Mbappe through in the 34th minute. Like the rest of the defence, he was caught napping at times as Turkiye found space on the break.

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Ibrahima Konate (7/10): Made a vital block to stop Deniz Gul in the 16th minute and played the pass for Mbappe's disallowed goal. Booked early in the second half for dragging down Gul.

Andy Diouf (7/10): Linked up superbly with Barcola down the left, cutting back for Rabiot early on and firing into the side netting before the break. He also set Kroupi free in the 68th minute and stole the ball from Guler to start a big chance for Mbappe.

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Midfield

Lucas Da Cunha (8/10): Set up Barcola's one-on-one and released Mbappe through on goal in the first half, and almost made it 3-0 late on with a low shot that flashed just wide of the post.

Adrien Rabiot (7/10): France's liveliest player in the first half, he tested Ozer from 20 yards and headed over from Kumbedi's cross. His near-post flick from Cherki's corner led to the opener, before he made way for Eduardo Camavinga in the 63rd minute.

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Rayan Cherki (8/10): France's standout performer. Delivered the corner for the opening goal and produced a perfectly weighted pass to set up Kroupi's strike. His pass also sent Mbappe through in the 64th minute before he was replaced by Warren Zaire-Emery in the 82nd minute.

Attack

Michael Olise (7/10): Forced Ozer into saves in either half and teed up Mbappe for a close-range chance that was blocked. Was replaced by debutant Pablo Pagis in the 85th minute.

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Kylian Mbappe (7/10): Equalled Zidane's tally of 108 caps on his return to the starting line-up and set up Barcola's big chance in the first half. He had a goal ruled out for offside before the break and was denied by Ozer three times.

Bradley Barcola (7/10): Combined well with Diouf down the left all evening, but should have done better with his chipped finish when clean through in the 21st minute. Made way for Kroupi in the 63rd minute.

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Substitutes & Manager

Guillaume Restes (6/10): Came on at half-time and made a good low save from Guler in the 67th minute. Could do nothing about Bardakci's free header.

Eduardo Camavinga (7/10): Started the move for the second goal with a cross-field pass to Kroupi and played Mbappe in shortly before, though he fired two efforts over the bar.

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Junior Kroupi (8/10): Replaced Barcola in the 63rd minute and was a constant threat, firing two early efforts at goal before slotting in Cherki's pass for his first France goal.

Warren Zaire-Emery (6/10): Replaced Cherki in the 82nd minute to help see the game out.

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Pablo Pagis (6/10): Made his France debut in place of Olise and combined neatly with Mbappe in stoppage time.

Zinedine Zidane (7/10): Kroupi's introduction paid off and France finished top of the group, but their sloppiness at the back kept Turkiye in the game until the end.