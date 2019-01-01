Live Scores
‘Fourth defeat in a row for AFC Leopards!’ – Kenyans react as Gor Mahia smash Ingwe

Goal Kenya.
K’Ogalo kept their dominance over a struggling Ingwe side after two goals in either half gave them bragging rights in the derby

Gor Mahia moved second on the log following a 2-0 victory against rivals AFC Leopards on Saturday.

Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata scored a goal apiece to hand K’Ogalo their 28th Mashemeji Derby victory in the 85th meeting between the two sides; and three vital points that took them jointly with Bandari on 22.

Oozing with confidence from the moment they stepped out of the tunnel, Gor Mahia took the game to Ingwe. Kahata made a run from the right but he was cut off by the defense. Ugandan Shafik Batambuze delivered a cross from the left but it went off the field of play after a slight deflection.

And here is how the Kenyan fans reacted after the pulstating derby.

