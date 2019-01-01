‘Fourth defeat in a row for AFC Leopards!’ – Kenyans react as Gor Mahia smash Ingwe
Gor Mahia moved second on the log following a 2-0 victory against rivals AFC Leopards on Saturday.
Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata scored a goal apiece to hand K’Ogalo their 28th Mashemeji Derby victory in the 85th meeting between the two sides; and three vital points that took them jointly with Bandari on 22.
Oozing with confidence from the moment they stepped out of the tunnel, Gor Mahia took the game to Ingwe. Kahata made a run from the right but he was cut off by the defense. Ugandan Shafik Batambuze delivered a cross from the left but it went off the field of play after a slight deflection.
And here is how the Kenyan fans reacted after the pulstating derby.
4th loss in a row for AFC Leopards. It ends 2-0 to Gor Mahia at the Kasarani with Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata scoring for K'Ogalo to ensure they win the 85th #MashemejiDerby.— Elijah Ouko (@elijah_ouko) February 9, 2019
Please look for an AFC fan and just hug them they need it😂
FT: Gor Mahia 2-0 AFC Leopards (Muguna 15', Kahata 64'). K'Ogalo win the 85th #MashemejiDerby. It's now all square in terms of head to head wins at 27 all.— Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) February 9, 2019
I am a diehard @AFCLeopards fan but I must admit the team is BOGUS. We need a National Stakeholders forum to chat the way forward. Congratulations @GorMahia_FC.— Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) February 9, 2019
FULL TIME— GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) February 9, 2019
3 important points and bragging rights
GOR MAHIA 2-0 AFC LEOPARDS (Muguna, Kahata) #sirkal #MashemejiDerby
Gor Mahia has now won the #MashemejiDerby 27 times. What was your moment of the match today? https://t.co/GowzxnoYNK #SPL #KPL pic.twitter.com/EiduGNn1IZ— KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) February 9, 2019
Gor Mahia 2-0 AFC leopard #MashemejiDerby sad. I blame my keeper— Gitau® (@ItsGitau_) February 9, 2019
Gor Mahia Win— Aggrey otieno (@agreotieno) February 9, 2019
Manchester United Win pic.twitter.com/yrhzyyiT8A
Gor Mahia played classy football— Caleb Sonkoro (@calebsonkoro) February 9, 2019
Congratulations! #Sirkal. #MashemejiDerby. pic.twitter.com/5zzZDU7X7T
Ati "Ooh Ingwe Yola, ati ooh Derby haitambui form, mara we will have our turn around by beating Gor Mahia. " Surely! 😂😂😂😂 Leopard mwitu tu. Ingwe ni shina?#MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/DMJpERPBe0— Achieng' Ongalo (@Brenda_Laku) February 9, 2019
#MashemejiDerby @Bahati254— ÃBŴÂÖ ŴÖMÊÑ ŘÊP🔝 (@abwaoluowoman) February 9, 2019
Congratulation @OfficialGMFC #Sirkal
Gor mahia 2
AFC 0
MIGUNA
KAHATA we are proud u two and team as whole🙌🙌💯💯 pic.twitter.com/A5JPmDIN6R
Am waiting for the next kpl fixture to see AFC Leopards join the relegation battle. What more do I ask for?— Eko Nene (@nene_eko) February 10, 2019
Gor mahia is way better than AFC leopards this #MashemejiDerby madness should just end...— Nerd For History (@MugaThaFred) February 9, 2019
Full Time Gor Mahia 2 : 0 AFC Leopards #MashemejiDerby #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/niHE4LU1YI— Otieno MSteve (@OtienoMsteve) February 9, 2019
What is killing AFC Leopards . #Sirkal #MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/d4FYeMwgDI— Edward Maina (@MainaofKisii) February 9, 2019
AFC Leopards, look at the stress you're subjecting this lady to. #MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/VTOPnJqLfV— Mwawana Muema (@MwawanaMuema) February 9, 2019
Gor Mahia makes it 27 wins in #MashemejiDerby equalling AFC Leopards record. pic.twitter.com/Nk1bKndG7W— Eldon Langat (@Kevlan_) February 9, 2019
Is @AFCLeopards loosing its allure? Lol #MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/4YM5FcmaJE— Cathy Matete (@Cathymatete) February 9, 2019
I told you that this is how AFC LEOPARDS defense looks like #MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/EpFz90cDxJ— His Lordship Washington Junior. (@junior_onyango) February 9, 2019