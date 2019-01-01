‘Fourth defeat in a row for AFC Leopards!’ – Kenyans react as Gor Mahia smash Ingwe

K’Ogalo kept their dominance over a struggling Ingwe side after two goals in either half gave them bragging rights in the derby

Gor Mahia moved second on the log following a 2-0 victory against rivals AFC Leopards on Saturday.

Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata scored a goal apiece to hand K’Ogalo their 28th Mashemeji Derby victory in the 85th meeting between the two sides; and three vital points that took them jointly with Bandari on 22.

Oozing with confidence from the moment they stepped out of the tunnel, Gor Mahia took the game to Ingwe. Kahata made a run from the right but he was cut off by the defense. Ugandan Shafik Batambuze delivered a cross from the left but it went off the field of play after a slight deflection.

And here is how the Kenyan fans reacted after the pulstating derby.

4th loss in a row for AFC Leopards. It ends 2-0 to Gor Mahia at the Kasarani with Kenneth Muguna and Francis Kahata scoring for K'Ogalo to ensure they win the 85th #MashemejiDerby.

Please look for an AFC fan and just hug them they need it😂 — Elijah Ouko (@elijah_ouko) February 9, 2019

FT: Gor Mahia 2-0 AFC Leopards (Muguna 15', Kahata 64'). K'Ogalo win the 85th #MashemejiDerby. It's now all square in terms of head to head wins at 27 all. — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) February 9, 2019

I am a diehard @AFCLeopards fan but I must admit the team is BOGUS. We need a National Stakeholders forum to chat the way forward. Congratulations @GorMahia_FC. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) February 9, 2019

FULL TIME



3 important points and bragging rights



GOR MAHIA 2-0 AFC LEOPARDS (Muguna, Kahata) #sirkal #MashemejiDerby — GOR MAHIA (@GormahiaLive) February 9, 2019

Gor Mahia 2-0 AFC leopard #MashemejiDerby sad. I blame my keeper — Gitau® (@ItsGitau_) February 9, 2019

Gor Mahia Win

Manchester United Win pic.twitter.com/yrhzyyiT8A — Aggrey otieno (@agreotieno) February 9, 2019

Ati "Ooh Ingwe Yola, ati ooh Derby haitambui form, mara we will have our turn around by beating Gor Mahia. " Surely! 😂😂😂😂 Leopard mwitu tu. Ingwe ni shina?#MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/DMJpERPBe0 — Achieng' Ongalo (@Brenda_Laku) February 9, 2019

#MashemejiDerby @Bahati254

Congratulation @OfficialGMFC #Sirkal

Gor mahia 2

AFC 0

MIGUNA

KAHATA we are proud u two and team as whole🙌🙌💯💯 pic.twitter.com/A5JPmDIN6R — ÃBŴÂÖ ŴÖMÊÑ ŘÊP🔝 (@abwaoluowoman) February 9, 2019

Am waiting for the next kpl fixture to see AFC Leopards join the relegation battle. What more do I ask for? — Eko Nene (@nene_eko) February 10, 2019

Gor mahia is way better than AFC leopards this #MashemejiDerby madness should just end... — Nerd For History (@MugaThaFred) February 9, 2019

AFC Leopards, look at the stress you're subjecting this lady to. #MashemejiDerby pic.twitter.com/VTOPnJqLfV — Mwawana Muema (@MwawanaMuema) February 9, 2019

Gor Mahia makes it 27 wins in #MashemejiDerby equalling AFC Leopards record. pic.twitter.com/Nk1bKndG7W — Eldon Langat (@Kevlan_) February 9, 2019