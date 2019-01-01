Four-star Wazito FC reclaim top spot in the National Super League

In this weekend's action at the Karuturi grounds, Nairobi Stima battled to a draw against the Administration Police

Wazito FC are back at the top of the National Super League (NSL) after registering a resounding 4-0 win against Kisumu All Stars at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

The Fred Ambani led side went ahead after just six minutes when Yusuf Mohammed raced clear before slotting the ball into the net.

Less than two minutes later, Ghanaian import Paul Acquah doubled the advantage for the visitors before Musda Masika scored in the 45th minute to give his team a 3-0 first-half lead.

Former midfielder Teddy Osok put the icing on the cake with his 80th-minute strike to ensure his team moved to the summit of the table with 58 points, two more than second-placed Ushuru who were held to a 1-1 draw by Eldoret Youth.

Article continues below

Oalo Denis gave the Powermen a deserved lead after just 21 minutes, but Nerius Wekesa restored parity after just four minutes. As a result, Stima is placed third on the log with 55 points.

All Sundays results:

Eldoret Youth 1-1 Ushuru, Nairobi Stima 1-1 Administration Police, FC Talanta 1-0 Thika United, Nairobi City Stars 4-4 Fortune Sacco, Kangemi All-Stars 0-1 Police, Modern Coast 1-0 Migori Youth and Coast Stima 1-1 Kibera Black Stars.