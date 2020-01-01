Agwanda and three others suspended for KPL Matchday 21

Several players will be out of action in the top-tier assignments next weekend owing to their bans

Four players are set to miss the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Matchday 21 action due to suspension.

Among those absent will be striker Enock Agwanda who has been instrumental for the club this season. Agwanda has accumulated a total of five yellow cards and will miss the away match against FC.

The former striker has scored a total of 10 goals, three less than former AFC striker John Makwatta. The latter has since joined Zambian outfit Zesco United.

Posta ' Osman Suleiman is also out for the same reason and will not be available to play the Bankers next weekend.

2018 FKF Shield champions will have to play without their dependable defender John Kuol. The player was red-carded in Sharks' last outing against KCB on February 7, a match the former side won by a solitary goal scored by Patrick Otieno.

It is the same case with Boniface Andai of who was sent off against . As a result, he will miss the Soldiers' next game against Kisumu All-Stars at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Gor Mahia are on top of the table with 44 points, three more than and Kakamega who occupy the second and third positions respectively.