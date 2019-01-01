Four players set to miss Ulinzi Stars tie against Posta Rangers

Ibrahim Shambi joins Brian Birgen, Boniface Okinyi and Daniel Waweru on the recovery table

are set to miss up to four players due to injury concerns as they welcome Posta at Afraha Stadium on Thursday.

U23 international Ibrahim Shambi will not be available for the Nakuru clash due to a thigh injury. Brian Birgen is the latest player to be ruled out of the league match and that adds to the difficulties head coach Benjamin Nyangweso faces, as he prepares to tackle visiting team, Rangers.

“Birgen, who sustained a facial cut in the clash against is yet to recover,” the club wrote in a statement on their website.

Boniface Okinyi suffered a groin injury against at Mbaraki Stadium and to make matters worse, Ulinzi Stars have even more injury concerns to worry about.

“Daniel Waweru, who suffered an ankle injury in April in the game against had a recurrence of the injury in training ahead of the game at Afraha Stadium and has also been put on extended rest,” added the club’s statement.

On a positive note, defender Omar Mbongi has been passed fit after an injury scare during their last match against Nzoia Sugar.

“Omar Mbongi, who was substituted in the second half of the Nzoia Sugar game is fit and in contention for a place in the team,” Ulinzi Stars concluded.