Forward Oburu and AFC Leopards part ways

The youngster was promoted from the Cubs and has played for the senior team since 2017

13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC have part ways with forward Vincent Oburu.

The 22-year-old was promoted to the senior team after starring for the then Boniface Ambani-led Cubs. Goal understands the striker is in search of greener pastures abroad and it is the reason why he refused to extend his stay at the club.

"AFC Leopards can confirm Vincent Oburu will depart the club after three years of service," the club confirmed via their official website.

More teams

"The forward’s time with the club ended after he opted not to extend his new contract which was offered to him in February.

"Everyone at AFC Leopards Sports Club would like to thank Oburu for his service and wish him all the best in his future career."

The youngster's exit will further destabilize Ingwe's striking front considering top striker Elvis Rupia, who is a free agent, is reluctant in extending his stay as he is also weighing his options.

Derrick Otanga, Musa Masika and Peter Thiong’o are the players Ingwe have set their eyes on and have reportedly held individual talks with them.

Otanga, who was among 12 players to leave Wazito recently, is seen as a promising goalscorer who will be key for the team in the next campaign.

He made his name during the 2018/19 season as he scored 13 goals for the now relegated .

His exploits for the Sugar Millers saw him land a lucrative deal with Wazito but his season at the club was not as fruitful as expected.

With Wazito struggling for stability and results, Otanga did not find his goalscoring touch and the exit from the Nairobi club has now made AFC Leopards add him to their wishlist.

Masika is seen as another good option for the striking department and chairman Dan Shikanda has reportedly vowed to ensure he is signed.

Article continues below

Masika, 19, is currently with Wazito.

Kakamega ’ Thiong’o, whose contract Goal understands has ended, is another player the 1998 league champions want to bring on board.

Thiong’o has been one of the outstanding wingers in the KPL and that is why Ingwe have prioritised his signing. He has also reportedly attracted interest from Wazito and AFC Leopards' traditional rivals .