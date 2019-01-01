Fortuna Dusseldorf face anxious wait over Ampomah's injury test

The 23-year-old will undergo medical examination on Monday concerning an injury suspicion

attacker Nana Ampomah faces a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury during a German Cup game on Saturday.

The winger was forced off the pitch in the 62nd minute as the Flingeraner came from behind to snatch a 3-1 triumph over Villingen in the first round fixture.

His substitution came only six minutes after he scored to draw his club level in the match.

"There is a suspicion of a torn muscle in the adductor area of Nana Ampomah," the club announced on social media on Sunday.

"Our attacker will undergo further investigations on Monday.

Article continues below

"Fingers crossed that it is not so bad."

Saturday's match was Ampomah's competitive debut for Dusseldorf since completing a transfer from Belgian outfit Waasland-Beveren last month.

A confirmed injury will certainly rule him out of the Flingeraner's upcoming opening match in the German against on Saturday.