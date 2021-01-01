Fortnite: Which football club outfits are in the game, what is the Pele Cup & how to get Pele's Air Punch Emote

Fortnite and Epic Games have announced exciting new major football-related updates with skins from Juventus and Man City and Pele-inspired tributes

Fortnite creator Epic Games has revealed a new major tie-in with the world of football for the battle royale game's players.

Its latest update features skins from the likes of Manchester City, Inter and Juventus, as well as several honours to Brazil hero Pele.

With new wearable club shirts, the introduction of the Pele Cup and a new Pele celebration for gamers, Goal has what you need to know about the new Fortnite update.

More teams

Which football club outfits are in Fortnite?

Epic Games announced a partnership with a slew of some of the biggest clubs in world football for its latest version of Fortnite skins.

The latest "kickoff set" involves 23 different club kits that players will be allowed to choose from and wear in the game, featuring teams from Europe, the United States, and more.

The full list of 23 clubs involved is:

-

-

- Bahia

-

-

- Cerezo Osaka

-

-

- LAFC

-

- Melbourne City

-

-

- Santos

-

-

-

- CP

- Sydney FC

- West Ham

- Western Sydney Wanderers

-

-

What is the Pele Cup in Fortnite?

Epic has paid tribute to legendary Brazil icon Pele for a new player-themed emote and tournament.

The Pele Cup is a Fortnite Limited Time Mode (LTM) taking place on January 20.

"Who better to kick off a global football program than one of the greatest players to ever live?" said Nate Nanzer, head of global partnerships at Epic Games.

"We're super excited to be able to bring Pele's famous air punch celebration into the game.

"We also have a really exciting tournament that we're going to be running where any Fortnite player will be able to sign up and compete to try to win both outfits and the Pele emote early, prior to launch, for free."

How do you get Pele's Air Punch Emote in Fortnite?

In addition to the Pele Cup, Fortnite players will be able to emulate the legend's iconic World Cup celebration - the Air Punch - with their victories in-game.

The Pele Air Punch Emote is available to purchase in the Fortnite item shop beginning January 23.

Players will also be able to win the Air Punch Emote for free before Saturday by placing in the Pele Cup tournament on January 20.

“Introducing Pele to millions of young gamers on their terms provides an entirely new platform to grow his legacy,” says Craig Howe, CEO of Rebel Ventures.

“We’re excited to see Pele seamlessly integrated into the Fortnite universe, and continue to build on his incredible life and football journey.”