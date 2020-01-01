Former Zimbabwe manager Mpandare likens Billiat's Kaizer Chiefs situation to Pogba at Manchester United

The Zimbabwean has seen limited action for Amakhosi this season, largely owing to injuries

Former Zimbabwe national team manager Wellington Mpandare says winger Khama Billiat is being a target of criticism from “some people” who were angered by his move from to Kaizer Chiefs.

The Zimbabwe international joined Chiefs in June 2018 but has since failed to reproduce the form that saw him being a cult hero at Downs especially this season in which he has made just 13 Premier Soccer League ( ) appearances. This has attracted some criticism which Mpandare feels is unwarranted.

“It’s very clear that Khama is being targeted and there is nothing, really, at the moment that he can do right because a negative angle has to be sought and highlighted all the time,” Mpandare told The Herald.

“It’s been some kind of a pattern since he joined Kaizer Chiefs with some people seemingly unhappy with the deal which his management team secured for him.

“They have been drawing this picture to suggest that he only cares for the money, his focus is not on football anymore and he is being paid a big amount without delivering for the team.”

Injuries have restricted the Zimbabwean’s game time this season in which he has managed just a goal in 13 league matches.

While pointing to midfielder Paul Pogba’s injury-blighted season as an example, Mpandare says there is nothing unusual about Billiat’s situation.

“But, the reality is that he has been unfortunate with injuries this season and it happens even to be the best players in the world because this is a tough game,” said Mpandare.

“Look at Paul Pogba, for instance, he would have loved to have been in the thick of things for Manchester United this season but injuries only limited him to just eight appearances, that is half the number of games which Khama has played for Chiefs, but this shows that such things happen.

“Khama is a dedicated professional footballer, it’s something he has been doing all his life and there is nothing that will delight him more than seeing Chiefs being champions this season.

“To question his mentality, surely, is taking things a bit too far because he has always served his employers very well wherever he has played.

“I believe he deserves to be supported by our Zimbabwean media because he is a key member of Warriors and has demonstrated, now and again, that he can deliver for his country.”

While Billiat has been struggling in Chiefs colours, he has been terrific for his country.

The 29-year-old sent Zimbabwe to the next-round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with an injury-time goal which saved the Warriors from possible humiliation by Somalia last September.

Having reported for national duty while not fully-fit that time, his exploits riled Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp who publicly criticised the winger.

Billiat also struck a brace which helped Zimbabwe beat Zambia 2-1 in Lusaka in a 2021 qualifier in November last year.