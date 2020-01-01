Former Wazito FC striker Otanga in talks with Tusker FC

The Brewers have also been linked with Uganda striker Malingumu who is currently a free agent

FC have approached striker Derrick Otanga with the intention of signing him in the current transfer window.

The 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions lost their lead striker Timothy Otieno to Zambian outfit Napsa Stars. The attacker had scored 14 goals in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

Goal has learned from a source who wishes not to be named, that the Brewers contacted the former Wazito FC forward this week. The two parties have agreed on most terms but there are still a few outstanding factors to iron out if the move is to be completed. If all goes well, the forward will join the Ruaraka-based side soon.

The team has also been linked with attacker Julius Malingumu to bolster their attacking department, so Tusker may eventually choose just one of the two players.

Media reports from Uganda indicate Malingumu is also keen to move to the KPL. If the move to Tusker does not materialize, the experienced striker might join or 13-time league champions AFC who are both said to be eyeing the forward.

Ugandan Premier League side Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) are also interested in the player who is a free agent.

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, Malingumu scored nine goals in 13 appearances for Onduparaka FC.

When reached for comment, Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano revealed no contact has been made on any player owing to uncertainties regarding the start of the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League.

"Yes we have been linked with some players but the truth is that we have not approached anyone," the experienced tactician told Goal on Thursday.

"We are avoiding tying players down owing to uncertainties surrounding the start of the league. But once everything has been made clear, we will negotiate with players we want and bring them to the team."

Tusker finished the annulled campaign with 46 points after playing 22 league matches. They managed to win 13 games, drawing seven and losing two. The team also managed to score 41 goals, conceding 20 in the process.

After the cancellation of the league, were crowned champions. The team had managed to collect 54 points from the 23 matches played after winning 17 games, drawing three, and losing as many.

Western-based side Kakamega came second with seven points less after managing 14 wins, five draws, and three losses in the 22 games played.