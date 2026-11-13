Former Premier League winger Yannick Bolasie leaves Chapecoense early following club's relegation to Brazilian Serie B as future remains uncertain

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Former Crystal Palace and Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has parted company with Chapecoense ahead of schedule following the Brazilian club's relegation to Serie B. The Congolese attacker's mutual exit on Thursday leaves his next career move up in the air just weeks before his deal was due to expire.

Advertisement

Mutual termination ends Brazilian stint

Bolasie and the Santa Catarina outfit agreed to cut short a contract that originally ran until December once their drop to the second tier was mathematically sealed. Having arrived in Chapeco in January, the forward endured a quiet spell across the Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil, Copa Sul-Sudeste and Campeonato Catarinense. His premature departure now casts fresh doubt over where the veteran will play next.

Official statement confirms amicable split

Despite his side's struggles on the pitch this term, the departing wide man remained a popular figure behind the scenes after treating the club with affection and respect throughout his 10-month stay.

Confirming his exit on Thursday, an official club statement read: "The Chapecoense Football Association officially announces the termination of the contractual relationship with striker Bolasie.

"The athlete arrived at Chapecoense at the beginning of the 2026 season and played 34 official matches for the team - scoring three goals and providing three assists.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We would like to thank Yannick Bolasie for his dedication, professionalism and daily contributions throughout his time at the club.

Related Topics

"In this new stage of his career, he departs with our gratitude and respect. Everyone at the club wishes Yannick and his family much happiness. The club thanks the professional and wishes him success in his future endeavours."

Journeyman career spans multiple continents

Before moving to South America, the DR Congo international was best known for his time in England's top flight with Palace and the Toffees. Across his Premier League career, the trickster racked up 119 appearances while contributing 10 goals and 17 assists before departing Merseyside in 2021.

Advertisement

Following spells in Turkey and Wales, he adapted well to Brazilian football during earlier stints with Criciuma and Cruzeiro. His most productive run in the country came with Criciuma, nicknamed Tigre, where he established himself as a key performer during their top-flight campaign prior to his move to Chapeco.

Relegated hosts face Vasco test

While Bolasie weighs up his options as a free agent, Chapecoense must see out the remainder of their top-flight schedule without him. They host Vasco da Gama on Saturday before visiting Remo on November 18 and welcoming the winger's former employers Cruzeiro three days later. Attention in Santa Catarina will then turn to rebuilding the squad for life in the second division next year.