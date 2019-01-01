Former Manchester City star Yaya Toure names Nemanja Matic as his toughest opponent

The Ivory Coast legend has described the Serbian as a very strong player, who gave him a tough time during his playing career

legend Yaya Toure has named midfielder Nemanja Matic as his toughest opponent.

The former international, who spent eight years with the Citizens before leaving last year, won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups as well as League Cup and Community Shield trophies.

The 36-year-old also enjoyed success with and before teaming up with Pep Guardiola’s men in 2010.

Toure has picked the former midfielder as the most difficult opponent he came across during his impressive career.

“Nemanja Matic was complicated. He is not quick but he is so strong and clever,” Toure told The Times.

Toure also explained the role of Manchester City chief executive Garry Cook and his brother Kolo in his move to the Etihad Stadium.

“I was on the phone with Garry Cook. He promised me he was going to bring players to help me to do great things at City,’ Toure told The Times.

“I said, ‘Sign David Silva first, and I will come.’ And Silva was saying, ‘Sign Yaya first and I will come!’ I said to Silva, ‘Sign! I am not going to run off!”

“He didn’t believe me because I was at Barcelona, one of the top teams in the world. But it was time for a change. Kolo told me to come. I have to listen to him.”