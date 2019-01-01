Former Manchester City loanee Chidiebere Nwakali joins Swedish outfit Kalmar

The former Manchester City midfielder said he shunned offers from Norway, Greece and Sweden to team up with Magnus Pehrsson’s side

Chidiebere Nwakali has sealed a four-year deal to Swedish top-flight outfit Kalmar on a free.

In the summer of 2018, the Nigeria youth international left Manchester City for Polish club Raków Częstochowa after failing to settle in England.

However, after playing twice across all competitions, he left the Polish second division side, citing personal reasons.

He has now moved to join Kalmar ahead of the 2019 Allsvenskan campaign, which starts in March.

“It feels very good that everything is ready,” Nwakali told club website.

“Magnus Pehrsson and Thomas Andersson-Borstam showed interest in me for a long time and that has been the major reason why I chose Kalmar.

“There has been interests from Norway, Greece and even Sweden, but Kalmar were really keen to get me here and it was absolutely crucial to me.

“Now I look forward to meeting my new teammates and starting the hard work for the start of the season.”

After impressing with Nigeria U17 side at the youth World Cup in 2013, Nwakali was snapped up by Manchester City the following year.

However, the talented box to box midfielder failed to make the grade at City as he was shipped out on loan to five teams outside England namely; Malaga B, Girona, IK Start, Sogndal and Aberdeen.

The temporary stints were largely underwhelming, prompting the English champions and Nwakali to part ways as the Nigerian moved to the Polish second division - another forgettable union.

However, he hopes for a much better fortune with the Red brothers.

“It is most important for me to come to a club where I can grow and develop as a football player. I have been loaned out on several occasions in recent years and there was no alternative for me once again,” he said.

“Kalmar feels like a very good choice for me and I feel that they will be able to develop me to a better football player.

“I am still a young player and the most important thing for me now is to be able to develop into being even better and to continuously get playing time.”

With the Swedish 2019 top-flight set to commence in March, Nwakali and his Kalmar teammates have other 11 friendly matches and the new signing will hope to gel seamlessly into Pehrsson’s setup.

Hopefully, the presence of Nigerian duo of Gbenga Arokoyo and Chima Akas, Senegal's Pape Alioune Diouf and Ugandan forward Lumala Abdu will ease his transitioning.