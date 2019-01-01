Former Liverpool winger Nabil El Zhar joins Qatari side Al Ahli from Leganes

The Morocco international has ended his two-year stay with the Cucumber Growers for life in Qatar

Former winger Nabil El Zhar has joined Qatari side Al Ahli on a two-year deal from Spanish club .

The 32-year-old spent five years with Liverpool between 2006-2011, including a loan spell with Greek side Thessaloniki.

In August 2011, the winger moved to , where he featured for LaLiga sides , Las Palmas and Leganes.

Last season, the forward made 27 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers and scored four goals to help his side finish in 13th place on the table.

Article continues below

Having reached personal terms with the Brigadier, he has penned a deal that will keep him at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium until 2021.

لمدة عامين المهاجم المغربي "نبيل الزهر" في صفوف الفريق، قادماً من نادي ليجانيس الإسباني.

بحضور كل من مدير النادي السيد/ عارف عبدالرحمن، والمدير الرياضي السيد/ عبدالله جاسم. pic.twitter.com/Pg723Zk4pu — النادي الأهلي الرياضي (@ahliqat) May 30, 2019

On the international scene, Nabil El Zhar was not selected for ’s provisional squad for the 2019 in .

The Atlas Lions have been drawn in Group D along with , and Namibia.