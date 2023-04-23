WATCH: Former Liverpool star Christian Benteke rolls back the years with ruthless finish for Wayne Rooney's D.C. United

On Saturday evening, Christian Benteke rolled back the years and scored a stunner to confirm DC United's third win this season.

Benteke scores volley

Fourth MLS goal

Help DC United win 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Christian Benteke's touch and finish past Pedro Gallesse saw him score his fourth MLS goal of the season and help DC United against Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium.

The Belgian took a touch with his back to the goal and then unleashed a thunderous half-volley into the bottom left of the goal.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: DC United have struggled through the start of the season with two wins and 13 goals conceded from eight games. However, Wayne Rooney's side will be hoping their run of two straight wins will be a good omen for the future of their season.

WHAT NEXT? DC United will next face off against Richmond Kickers at the Audi Field in the US Open Cup before they host Charlotte during matchday 10 of the MLS.