Former Huddersfield player Sinnott dies aged 25 after alleged assault

One man is in police custody following an altercation that is believed to have led to the tragedy

English footballer Jordan Sinnott had passed away at the age of 25 following an alleged assault left him with a fractured skull.

Police were called to a car park in Nottinghamshire on Friday night following reports of a brawl with Sinnott then found unconscious in the early hours of Saturday morning.

After being placed into a coma, Sinnott later died from his injuries with Matlock Town confirming the news having originally postponed their away game against Mickleover Sports following the incident.

"We are very sorry to report that Jordan Sinnott has passed away just before 7pm this evening," a statement from Matlock Town read.

"His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time.

"We understand from the police that following a serious assault in Retford town centre yesterday evening Jordan was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull.

"He was taken to hospital where he was treated for the injuries and put on a life support machine.

"The news that his condition was very serious and he was on a life support machine was received as players arrived for the game at Mickleover and after discussion with the players, league and Mickleover it was agreed that the match should be postponed to a future date."

Sinnott, who was on loan at Matlock Town from Alfreton Town, began his career at Championship side Huddersfield and made his first-team debut for the club in the in 2013.

Jordan Sinnott was the son of Lee Sinnott, who himself played professionally in for the likes of , and Walsall.

Police are now investigating the incident that led to Sinnott's death with one man currently in custody.

"Detectives have launched a murder inquiry and a fresh plea to anyone who witnessed two large-scale disturbances in Retford town centre overnight to come forward, after a 25-year old footballer died following the incidents," a police statement read.

"Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday 24 January.

"Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Jordan Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

"Mr Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for a suspected fractured skull. He died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday 25 January, surrounded by his family.

"A 27-year old man who was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police officers shortly after the incident remains in police custody, with detectives now having launched a murder investigation following Mr Sinnott’s death."