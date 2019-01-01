Former Harambee Stars midfielder Monday set to venture into coaching

The midfielder was among 28 participants who duly trained and acquired a Caf D license from the FKF

Former international Osborne Monday has acquired certification which allows him to launch his coaching career.

Monday was among graduands who obtained a Caf D coaching licence from a course which was conducted by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in Huruma on November 15.

“I plan to apply the knowledge I have gained from this coaching course to empower grassroots football in the community,” the former and Kakamega star told FKF's website.

The course, held in conjunction with the Mathare National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), brought together former players and coaches from the larger Eastlands constituency.

A total of 28 participants were trained and duly certified under the tutelage of instructors Joseph Jagero, Leon Mathew and George Mwangi.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa said the act of training more people on coaching underlines his desire to help football grow in every part of the country.

“To be closing this course at the heart of Mathare is a big deal for me. It shows the federation’s commitment to grassroots football development,” Mwendwa affirmed.

“I’d like to urge county government’s as well as Constituency Development Fund managers to come work with us so that youth at the grassroots can benefit from these courses."

The FKF technical department will undertake two other courses for instructors, with the first set to be held from December 9 to 13 and is available for basic and advanced course instructors.

The second course takes place from December 16 to 20 and will provide graduates with a Caf C License.

Some 180 coaches have been trained and certified with Caf C licenses after courses were done by FKF across six regions.