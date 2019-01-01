Former Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi set to take over at Wazito

Wazito is currently placed third on the log with 38 points, three behind leaders Ushuru FC

Wazito FC is keen to appoint former Harambee Stars tactician Stanley Okumbi as their new head coach.

On Wednesday, Wazito parted ways with Muhammed Mchulla after a string of poor results. “Wazito FC have parted ways with head coach Ahmed Muhammed Mchulla by mutual consent.

“The Directorship of the team are sincerely grateful for the support he has provided in shepherding the team this season. It has truly been fantastic to learn and ensure the team performs at its optimum in the best way possible.

“Wazito FC remains steadfast to achieve its season’s objective and remain competitive,” read part of the statement from the club. A source within the club has now revealed to Goal that the former coach is set to take over as the new boss.

"The decision to hire Okumbi was reached sometime back, and today was just a formality. He is the new coach and it will be made official shortly. The display of the team has been wanting despite the management's effort to provide everything as required.

"The main task for Okumbi is to help the team return to the top tier, he will also have money to sign players he wants in the forthcoming transfer window."

Okumbi, who was also linked with a move to AFC , attended Wazito’s training session before they played against FC Talanta last weekend.