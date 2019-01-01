Former Harambee Stars defender George Owino banned by Fifa for attempted match-fixing

Reports earlier in the year claimed he was involved in fixing up to 14 matches while making promises of potential transfers abroad

Former defender George Owino has been banned by Fifa from football-related matters for ten years.

The ban comes after the former Harambee Stars defender was found guilty for an attempt to try and manipulate international matches.

On February 4, allegations emerged that Owino, via email communication with Wilson Raj Perumal, attempted to fix matches involving for betting purposes.

“Moreover, the Kenyan player Mr George Owino Audi has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of ten (10) years. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 15,000 has been imposed upon him.” Fifa said in a statement.

“The formal disciplinary proceedings into the aforementioned individuals stemmed from an extensive investigation into various international matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

"This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA over several years through its Integrity Department and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.”

“The decisions were notified to the individuals concerned today, the date on which the relevant bans come into force."

Owino enjoyed a stellar club career, donning the shirts of the former Kenyan Premier League champions Mathare United, and .

Article continues below

In July 2009, the defender was invited for trials with a Gerrman side Fortuna Düsseldorf with his then-national team coach Antoine Hey playing a role in the invitation. He did not pass the trials but came back to rejoin St.George of Ethiopia.

In 2010, he left the Tanzanian giants Young Africans and joined Sofapaka, who had won the title the previous year.Owino played 16 games for the national team between 2005 and 2010.

Owino played 16 games for the Kenyan national team, between 2005 and 2010.