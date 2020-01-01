Former Harambee Stars coach Olaba’s family pleads for help to settle hospital bills

The ailing Kenyan tactician is in Tanzania where he has been staying and coaching for the last four years

Former Harambee Stars head coach Tom Olaba’s family has pleaded for help from Kenyans to pay hospital bills.

Olaba was Harambee Stars coach in 2016 and was replaced by Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee after one year at the helm. According to his family, the coach is suffering from a spinal problem and is in where he has been undergoing treatment.

Olaba was also Reinhard Fabisch’s assistant coach in 1997 and later served as the U17 head coach.

The family has called on Kenyans to help the coach raise money to pay medical bills and airlift him back into the country.

The tactician is at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital after he was transferred to from the Dodoma Hospital.

Fabian Olaba, the coach’s brother, revealed that the tactician underwent two spinal surgeries but remains paralysed.

“My brother has been in Tanzania since 2016 after he left coaching,” the coach’s younger brother told Nation Sports.

“He has been living in Morogoro and has been operated on twice on his back. He has a problem with his spinal cord.”

Olaba said they are yet to know the exact amount of money needed to clear the hospital bills as he reached out to members of the public for financial help.

“He has been sick and that is why he quit coaching,” the younger Olaba revealed.

“We would be happy if he is near us so that we can closely monitor his condition. We shall have known the whole amount accumulated in the hospital before the end of the day as my younger brother has already travelled to Tanzania.”

Olaba coached the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC twice and the latest stint was in 2012 when he was appointed to replace Jan Koops.

In Tanzania, he coached the Mainland Premier League side Mtibwa Sugar and Zanzibar’s Ocean View FC.

The National Football Coaches Association (Kenfoca) chairman Robert Matano pleaded with Kenyans to channel their contributions to the organisation’s treasurer James Saisi.

“He is one of us and we have already started contributing. Let's help our brother come back to Kenya and cater for his treatment,” Saisi told Nations Sports as well.

Olaba was also in charge of Tanzania's Ruvu Shooting and helped them earn promotion to the top-tier where they still are.