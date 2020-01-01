Former Harambee Stars coach Migne interested in coaching Gor Mahia

The 40-year-old tactician is currently a free agent after parting ways with Equatorial Guinea

Frenchman Sebastien Migne is reportedly interested in coaching 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions .

The tactician is currently a free agent after parting ways with Equatorial Guinea a few days ago.

"[Migne] loves and is the reason why he bought a house there," a source close to the coach told Goal on Saturday.

"On many occasions, he has expressed his interest in coaching in the country, and Gor Mahia remains his favourite team. I am sure he will be among the first to present his application letter, assuming the position becomes available.

"He believes the team has the potential to be the best in East and Central Africa and he can deliver that."

K'Ogalo are currently under 59-year-old Englishman Steven Polack who took over the reins at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

When reached for comment, the former Harambee Stars coach opted not to speak about the matter; he could neither confirm or deny his interest in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) team.

In an earlier interview, the 47-year-old revealed why he left Equatorial Guinea, a team he joined in November 2019.

"We parted by mutual consent; with the current coronavirus pandemic, it seemed complicated to stay focused on my job," Migne told Goal when asked the reason for leaving the West African nation.

"Also, remember my family is in Kenya and my main priority is to recover them."

The tactician has also stated he is keen on making a return to the touchline as soon as possible.

"I do not know [if I will stay in Kenya and for how long]; I need to work but again it depends on opportunities that come my way," Migne added.

"Once the situation has normalized, with my family settled then for sure I can start thinking about working again."

Migne was in charge during E. Guinea's two 2021 qualifiers against and , losing 2-1 and 1-0, respectively. The other team in Group J is Libya.

After two wins in as many games, Tunisia lead the standings with six points followed by Libya and Tanzania who have three points each, with Equatorial Guinea bottom of the table with no point.

Migne previously coached the Republic of Congo.