Former Harambe Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi leads race for AFC Leopards job

Ingwe is very keen to strengthen their technical bench before the second leg of the Kenyan Premier League kick-offs

Former Harambee Stars and coach Stanley Okumbi is one of the tacticians being considered for AFC ' assistant role.

After Boniface Ambani turned down the role, Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has been helping new coach Casa Mbongo in guiding the players. However, that might change soon if all goes as planned at the Den.

A top source within the team has exclusively revealed to Goal that they have shortlisted over six names for the vacant role. “Yes, we have a list, and I can confirm that Okumbi is on that list. We want someone with experience, who can work hand in hand with our current coach.”

The official, however, remained non-committal on when the new assistant will be appointed. “Well, we want to take our time before appointing the assistant coach; we want to get a right team to take us forward.”

Sugar head coach Francis Baraza, former international Micky Weche, current Talanta FC coach Abdalla Juma and coach Mike Mururi are also being considered for the job.