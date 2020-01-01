Former Gor Mahia striker Oliech retires from football

The veteran striker has decided to hang up his boots after failing to secure a move to a top tier team

Former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech has officially announced his retirement from football.

The veteran striker has been clubless following his release by the defending Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in August 2019.

Reports have it the former Auxerre striker was targeting a move for FC or Wazito, but plans have not gone as expected, forcing him to quit.

"I have officially retired from playing football and will venture into business," Oliech is quoted by Nation Sport.

"I had stated when I left Gor Mahia that I would bounce back by joining Wazito or Bandari, but nothing is forthcoming and that is why I have not seen any need to continue. I have retired both international and at a club level."

Oliech has admitted current financial struggles in the KPL have also contributed to his decision.

"Kenyan football is on its deathbed and that is evident by the go-slows and walkovers in the league," he added.

"Why can't KPL management stand strong yet even before SportPesa came, the league was running.

"The officials have personal interests and are only playing politics in the name of lamenting over sponsorship."

During his good times with the national team, Oliech scored 35 goals and he is remembered for helping the team qualify for the 2004 African Cup of Nations held in .