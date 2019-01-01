Former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards coach Zdravko Logarusic open to KPL return

The Croat tactician reveals to Goal that he will not hesitate to coach in Kenya again after his previous stints

Former and AFC head coach Zdravko Logarusic says he will not hesitate to make a return to the country if he gets an offer.

The tactician parted ways with Ingwe in 2015 after a brief but troubled spell owing to financial instability at the Den.

The Croat has good memories as far as Kenyan football is concerned and will not mind coming back sometime in the future.

“I had a good time in , and I am still in love with the country; right now I have no offer and if there was one definitely I would reveal the same. If a team feels they need my services, then they should contact me and we will negotiate.”

Logarusic has, however, said that he has a contract with Sudanese Football Federation which he must honor.

“But whoever wants me has to wait because I have a running contract with Sudan. I have unfinished business there once we are done I will be available for sure,” Logarusic told Goal on Tuesday.

While at Gor Mahia, Logarusic helped the team to win the domestic Cup, the Top 8 and also set a record of 22 matches unbeaten in the top league.

Logaruisic was in charge of the Sudanese U-23 team that eliminated Kenya from the qualifiers on a 2-0 aggregate.

The Sudanese side won the first leg 2-0 in Khartoum and managed a 0-0 draw in Nairobi.