Former FKF President Mwendwa refuses to take a plea, remains in custody

Former Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa will spend another night behind bars after refusing to take a plea to fraud and corruption charges, insisting his rights were violated.

The embattled administrator spent the weekend at Gigiri Police Station in Nairobi after being taken in on Friday. On Monday afternoon, he was charged with four counts of fraudulent acquisition of FKF which is public property, and accused of corruption involving KSh. 29.6 million as well.

What happened?

After being called to take a plea before Milimani senior principal magistrate Eunice Nyutu, Mwendwa refused, stating the police and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) violated his rights.

It is, for this reason, the Anti-Corruption court magistrate Nyutu opted to detain Mwendwa until Tuesday 2 pm (EAT) when she will deliver a ruling on the charges presented.

What is the content in the charge sheet?

In the charge sheet presented to the court and seen by GOAL, the administrator is accused of fraud and corruption deals that saw FKF lose millions.

"Fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to section 45 (1) (a) as read with section 48 of anti-corruption and economics crimes act No.3 of 2003," read the document.

"On the 15th day of May 2021 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, you fraudulently acquired public property [totalling to Ksh. 8.5 million], the property of Football Kenya Federation.

Article continues below

"Between 16th April 2021 and 31st May 2021 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, conspired to commit an offence of corruption namely to defraud the FKF a sum of [Ksh. 29.6 Million]."

After the disbandment of FKF, Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohamed formed a Caretaker Committee to run football matters in the country for six months before handing it to newly elected officials.