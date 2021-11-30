Former FKF president Mwendwa pleads not guilty, released on massive bail fee

Former Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has pleaded not guilty to four counts of fraud and corruption cases he is accused of at the High Court.

The embattled administrator had been taken in on Friday and spent the weekend at the Gigiri Police Station. He was presented in court to answer the charges but refused to take a plea, and was returned to custody until Tuesday.

Mwendwa's lawyers had argued that their client's rights had been interfered with, and wanted for for the charges to be dropped.

What did the court decide?

After pleading not guilty, Mwendwa was released on a Ksh. 10 million or a Ksh. 15 million bond. The pre-trial mention is scheduled for Monday, December 20 when submissions by all involved parties will be made.

Until then, the vocal administrator has been barred from appearing anywhere near the Football Kenya Federation offices. The accused has also been banned from discussing anything which is football-related.

Further, he will not contact anyone related to the case either as a witness or suspect. The prosecution has also been ordered to file all the documents with the court.

Mwendwa has, finally, been ordered to deposit his passport in court.

What is in the charge sheet?

Mwendwa has been accused of misappropriating millions of FKF monies during his tenure in office.

"Fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to section 45 (1) (a) as read with section 48 of anti-corruption and economics crimes act No.3 of 2003," read a police charge sheet presented to the court.

"On the 15th day of May 2021 at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, you fraudulently acquired public property [totalling to Ksh. 8.5 million], the property of Football Kenya Federation.

"Between 16th April 2021 and 31st May 2021 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, jointly with others not before court, conspired to commit an offence of corruption namely to defraud the FKF a sum of [Ksh. 29.6 Million]."

Football in Kenya is currently under the FKF Caretaker Committee for the next six months.