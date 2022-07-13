Former FKF boss Mwendwa fails to appear in court over fresh fraud charges

His lawyer explained why the embattled former FA top official did not honour the initial summons by the judiciary

Former Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa failed to appear in court on Tuesday to take a plea over fresh fraud charges.

Mwendwa’s lawyer, Victor Omwebu, told Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Wilson Radin that the embattled former FKF supremo did not avail himself as the summon indicated that he was to appear in court on Monday, which was a public holiday.

Radin, in his ruling, said that Mwendwa should present himself to the court on July 15 and that failure to do so would be treated as contempt of court.

"Upon hearing the defence lawyer's argument on the absence of the accused person [ Nick Mwendwa], I hereby issue a summon requiring him to attend court for plea taking on July 15, 2022," ruled Radin, as reported by Nation Sport.

"Since July 11 was a public holiday, Mwendwa may not have been aware that he needed to attend court on July 12, 2022, instead, hence the court is giving him the benefit of the doubt."

The initial order that required Mwendwa to appear in court was given by Kiambu Senior Principal Magistrate Sambu on July 7.

Mwendwa found himself under the spotlight of a further probe when the Director of Public Prosecution said they had fresh evidence to charge him, despite the initial withdrawal of his case by the state, who cited a lack of enough evidence to proceed with the case.

Mwendwa – who had been out on a cash bail of Ksh10million - had been freed in a Ksh38 million corruption case after the prosecution failed to present evidence on the matter.

The former FKF top official had been charged that between April 16 and May 21, 2021, he and others not in court then, conspired to commit an economic offence of corruption to defraud FKF of Ksh29,502,709.

He was further accused – alongside others - that on May 15, 2021, he fraudulently acquired public property worth Ksh2.5 million belonging to FKF. The football administrator is additionally accused of fraudulent acquisition of property amounting to Ksh5 million and another Ksh1 million on March 4 and May 6 this year, respectively.