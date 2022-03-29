Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman ahead of France friendly: ‘It is not about results’

Former South Africa captain Dean Furman has revealed what he wants to see Bafana Bafana do against France during Tuesday’s friendly encounter in Lille.

To the former Doncaster Rovers and SuperSport United midfielder, confidence will be key for Hugo Broos’ charges as they face off against some of the best players in the world in the French squad.

"So for me, it is not about results. Can these boys show themselves to be the good players that they are on the big stage? That is what I am looking for," Furman said during an interview with Football and Friends podcast.





"I want to see that performance, I want to see the boys expressing themselves. I am so excited to see Teboho Mokoena, I have watched that boy come through the ranks and I am happy to see him on this stage.

"I want to see the tempo that I know and saw in training and that I have seen in every game. I want to see him do it against [N’Golo] Kante and [Paul] Pogba. That is what I want to see."

Furman, 33, went on to explain why performance for him outweighs results as South Africa engage in their second friendly match during the international break after a 0-0 draw against Guinea.

"Yes, it is going to be tough and difficult, and in football, we often measure success based on the results," he added.

"I will give you a prime example, was it a World Cup or Afcon qualifier? We played Senegal and lost.

"We then went and played against Nigeria and won, and for me, we actually played better against Senegal and lost than we did against Nigeria and won, but we came back from Nigeria as national heroes because we had beaten Nigeria.

"So, often we are misconstrued by the results, but I want to see the performance, I want to see our boys grow in confidence. I want to see our boys not fear the opponent and not give them too much respect."

He also stated that these kinds of friendlies will help South Africa get back to the international stage after missing out on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"This is great, what they are doing," he pointed out.

"They are going out and playing against the current world reigning champions. It is great to see these games.

"I know it is a young team, and this is an opportunity for them to develop, get much-needed experience, and test themselves against the top players in the world."

"I know it is only friendly, but it will go a long way towards helping this team develop."