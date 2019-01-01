Former Arsenal defender Lauren reacts to Emery sack

The ex-Gunners right-back sent his best wishes to the Spaniard after his dismissal and welcomed his former colleague who takes over in an interim role

Former defender Lauren described Unai Emery's sacking as unfortunate and has wished him the best for the future.

Emery was relieved of his duties at the Emirates Stadium on Friday due to the Gunners’ recent poor run of results across all competitions.

A 2-1 defeat to in the Uefa stretched the Gunners’ winning drought to seven games across all competitions – losing two and drawing five.

In his reaction to Emery's departure, Lauren, who was part of the 'Invincibles', appreciated the 48-year-old for his efforts at the club after succeeding Arsene Wenger in May 2018.

“All the best to Unai Emery, a shame things didn't go as he would have liked but his effort and hard work at Arsenal is appreciated,” the Cameroonian tweeted.

The two-time winner also wished well his former colleague Freddie Ljungberg, who takes over temporarily, ahead of his first game in charge against at Carrow Road on Sunday.