Former Albacete & Oviedo midfielder Pelayo Novo dies aged 32 after being hit by a train

Former Spanish footballer Pelayo Novo has died at the age of 32 after reportedly being hit by a train in Oviedo.

Spanish publication Diario AS have reported that Pelayo was run over by a train on the line that covers the Oviedo-Siero route in La Corredoria, and police are now investigating the incident.

Real Oviedo confirmed the news of Pelayo's death and paid tribute to the former midfielder in a post on social media. The club also held a minute's silence before training on Wednesday to remember Pelayo.

"With a broken heart. We deeply regret the death of Pelayo Novo, captain of our Foundation. Family, friends: we are with you. Rest in peace Pelayo," read a statement.

The former midfielder began his career with hometown club Oviedo, progressing through the youth ranks and into the first team.

Pelayo then moved on to Elche and had loan spells with Cordoba and Lugo. Cordoba also paid tribute to their former player and offered their condolences to his family.

"We deeply regret the death of our former player Pelayo Novo at the age of 32," said the club. "He will always remain in the memory of the Cordobesistas, since a cross of his made us 'touch the sky in Las Tendillas'. Our sincere condolences to family and friends."

Current La Liga champions Real Madrid also paid their respects in a statement on Twitter.

"Real Madrid C.F. deeply laments the passing of Pelayo Novo, the former Real Oviedo, Cordoba, Elche, Deportivo Lugo, CFR Cluj and Albacete player, and wishes to express its condolences and affection to all of his family and loved ones. Rest in peace."

Pelayo had a brief spell with CFR Cluj before signing for Albacete on a two-year deal. However, his playing career was brought to a premature end in 2018 after a fall from a hotel that saw him hospitalised for two months.

The former midfielder's injuries meant he was forced to hang up his boots at the age of 28.

However, he went on to switch his focus from football to wheelchair tennis, reaching as high as 12th place in the national rankings.