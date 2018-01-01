Former AFC Leopards striker Alex Orotomal released by St. Georges of Ethiopia

Former AFC Leopards midfielder Alex Orotomal is open to a return to the Kenyan Premier League after his stint in Ethiopia ended pre-maturely, Goal understands.

The Nigerian forward was last week released by St. Georges after only three months at the club. Multiple sources in Addis Ababa believe the player was released after failing to settle down.

St Georges are reported to have parted with Sh1.5m to acquire his services from AFC Leopards. Orotomal joined AFC Leopards after impressing in the Rwandan league where he finished among the top scorer with 11 goals in the competition during the 2017/2018 season.

He faces a race against time to get himself a club in Kenya as the transfer window officially ends on Janaury 5, 2019.