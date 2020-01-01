Former AFC Leopards patron Mudavadi lauds Sports CS Mohamed

The Kenyan leader says the minister has been proactive in calling for the improvement of sporting affairs

Former AFC patron Musalia Mudavadi has praised Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for what she is doing regarding sports.

Mudavadi said the minister has been dynamic especially for her call to have a change in laws that govern the sports fraternity.

“I have seen for instance Madam Amina [Mohamed] has been proactive and especially the views she is putting on the table on adjustments to the laws around sports,” Mudavadi said during an interview with KTN News.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also called for commercialisation of sports entities in order to be more attractive to upcoming stars.

“There is a lot of talent not only in the Western province but all over but what we need is to incentivise the sport even more than we have done before,” he added.

“We are seeing young men and women emerging from time to time and join different disciplines.

“Sports is first a talent before we find a way of making it an investment. With all these young people coming up we need to turn our sports into a serious income-generating venture.”

Mudavadi believes a well-run sports industry will help players even have a financially sustainable future investment. His comments come with numerous reports over time of retired Kenyan footballers struggling to make ends meet.

“You know with sports there is a shelf life where one is good at a certain bracket and up to a certain point you need to give way,” he added.

“So, we need to have programmes that will help the youth come up with a sustainable venture once they give way to others and settle after a sporting career.

“Investments in sports are something we have not taken seriously before. The level of commitment is not as it should be.”

Mudavadi further gave an example of how corporates can be brought on board in order to sponsor sports activities.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ), AFC Leopards and ran in the 2019/20 season without a financial partner after SportPesa exited the market.

“If we can work well and be able to cascade the adjustments to the laws around sports and policy changes all the way to the county level, we will start thinking positively,” he opined.

“For instance, we have to ask ourselves what the tax regime around sports fraternity looks like. Are the taxation structures made in a manner that encourages sports growth? Or are we stifling them?

“These are issues that should be looked at keenly so that we have a tax regime that is more friendly to the sports fraternity.

“We have institutions like Safaricom which is one of the largest entities and has been supporting rugby for some time and Breweries in football before.

“Did we affect the taxation regime that made them move away from supporting talents?”

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) was the latest sponsor to terminate contracts with Nairobi Stima, and Coast Stima.