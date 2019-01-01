Former AFC Leopards coach Zapata keen on KPL return

The former Ingwe tactician believes he is ready for any team in the Kenyan top flight a year after leaving the club

Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata is keen on making a return to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The tactician served as AFC head coach between May and October last year before being fired after a series of poor results.

He was then employed by Township Rollers of Botswana where he helped them win the league but did not survive the axe after the players reportedly lost faith in him.

The experienced coach is now keen on making a return to the KPL and ready to coach any team.

"At Botswana, I have delivered by winning the league with Township Rollers and another challenge is welcome," Zapata told Goal on Friday.

"I had a great time in Botswana but did not wish to renew my contract with [Rollers] after helping them win the top tier. It is time for me to look for a better challenge and I believe I can get it at the KPL.

"The KPL is very competitive and will offer me a good challenge. I am ready to coach any team which is interested in my service."

This comes even when the KPL is facing tough financial obligations following the exit of title sponsors SportPesa a couple of months ago.