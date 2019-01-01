Former AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata: I might return to the KPL

The Argentine coach believes that he was not afforded the right amount of time to take his former club to the next level

Former AFC head coach Rodolfo Zapata feels he could have done better only if he was handed more time to handle Ingwe.

The Argentine took over from Tanzanian Dennis Kitambi in April last year, but he stayed for just five months before being shown the exit door.

However, Zapata says that the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions were aiming at getting a quick fix which is not possible in football.

“Any coach needs at least one year and pre-season to see results. There are no shortcuts and miracles in football,” Zapata told Goal in an interview.

“I took the team in the middle of the season, with a roster that the other coach picked and I took them to second place then I left with the team in third. For AFC Leopards to rise again, they will need consistency and continuity, that is the key.”

Article continues below

Zapata says football in the country is competitive and he might consider coming back in future.

“Kenyan football is very competitive and I would love this challenge in future. I cannot say whether it will be with AFC Leopards, but what I know is that if all goes well I might come back.”

The tactician led Botswana's Township Rollers to their fourth consecutive league title last weekend.