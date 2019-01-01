Former AFC Leopards coach Kavazovic leaves Gaborone United

The Serbian coach left the Kenyan club in an acrimonious manner without even overseeing a single competitive match

Former AFC head coach Nikola Kavazovic has left Gaborone United after a string of unconvincing results.

The Serbian tactician left the Botswana club after he cited private issues as reasons for his departure. The former Free States Stars tactician leaves the club at position seven after leading them to just three wins.

Five draws and a loss also marked his tenure at the club he joined in September.

It was also widely reported the poor results alienated the Serbian from the club's supporters who found it hard to live with how the club was performing.

Gaborone United have, however, appointed Khalid Niyonzima as an interim coach and he will oversee his first match on Wednesday against the Gunners at 8:00 PM EAT.

“This serves to inform the football fraternity that our coach, [Nikola] Kavazovic has resigned from the club with immediate effect. Meanwhile, [Khalid] Niyonzima will take charge of our game against Extension Gunners on Tuesday,” Gaborone United announced on their Facebook page.

“This is not the first time it's happening this season, so the boys are not disturbed. You can see the spirits are high and I have no doubt that they'll go all out for a win,” the club director, Nicholas Zakhem said after the departure of the coach.

The director is hopeful the team will win their match regardless of the managerial change at the club.

“I think we are ready for Gunners and we'll go out for maximum points. I call on our supporters to rally behind the team and the boys will deliver,” Zakhem said about the match.

Kavazovic had joined the capital city club to replace Madinda Ndlovu.

He left AFC Leopards just a day before the beginning of the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season and he also never took charge of any competitive match. Kavazovic left citing private issues but has never returned.