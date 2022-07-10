Former AFC Leopards coach De Jongh confident of delivering FKF Premier League title to Kakamega Homeboyz

The Dutchman has been successful in his 30-year coaching experience in several countries

Former AFC Leopards coach Pieter De Jongh insists he is well placed to help Kakamega Homeboyz win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.



The Western-based team finished last season's Kenyan top-tier just behind champions Tusker.

However, the team parted ways with their entire technical bench led by coach Bernard Mwalala on what the club stated was due to indiscipline.

What has De Jongh said?

"Homeboyz is a talented team with quality players who can compete with the best not only in Kenya but on the continent as well," De Jongh told GOAL.



"If given a chance, I am sure to help the team win the Premier League title. I have the experience and knowledge to bring the coveted trophy to the team. Kenya is my home and being a keen follower of the league, I know what is to be done.



"Remember I have worked for five football associations meaning I have massive experience. I have worked in Moldova, Somalia, Rwanda, Swaziland and Kenya's AFC Leopards.



What are De Jongh's merits?



The 51-year-old helped Ingwe avoid relegation in 2014, winning 32 points from 16 matches. In Zimbabwe, he helped Highlanders go 17 games unbeaten as the team went on to win the Chibuku Cup in 2019.



FC Platinum poached him and he helped them get into the last 16 in 2020, as well as winning the Super Cup. His winning attitude saw him being nicknamed 'The Champ'.



GOAL authoritatively revealed Erol Akbay who is the former head coach of Highlanders Football Club in Zimbabwe has shown interest in the job alongside his countryman De Jongh.



Brazilian Leo Neiva who has massive experience in African football having coached Yanga SC of Tanzania and Sudanese heavyweights Al Merreikh has sent his CV in as well.



Local tacticians Hesbon Nyabinge, Leonard Swaleh and former Harambee Stars defender Ezekiel Akwana are also interested in the position.