Former AFC Leopards captain Martin Imbalambala loses eyesight, needs help

The towering midfielder is said to have lost his eyesight and will undergo a scan at a Kikuyu Hospital on Sunday

Former AFC Leopards and Vihiga United midfielder Martin Imbalambala has gone blind, Goal can reveal.

According to his brother Vincent Chagala, the utility player felt a sharp forehead headache, and before he could see a doctor he had already lost his ability to see. “At first we thought he was just kidding; we did not take it seriously but unfortunately it turned out to be true.

“Currently, he is blind, he cannot see at all and a scan is required to ascertain what the problem is before, most probably, a corrective surgery depending with the outcome. We needed about Sh50, 000 for that and I have received some aid from friends, borrowed some as well but it is not enough.

“The scan is scheduled for Sunday (today) at a Kikuyu hospital, and later on we will know what to do, it is never easy,” Chagala told Goal.com in an interview.

Goal understands that Imbalambala was already in Nairobi training with Bidco United before he fell sick.