Forget Lukaku, Rashford is going to be really special for Man Utd - Neville

The former Red Devils defender has been impressed by the England international in a central striking role and believes he can thrive in that position

Marcus Rashford boasts the potential to be “something really special for Manchester United”, says Gary Neville.

The 21-year-old forward has always been held in high regard at Old Trafford but has not always been given the regular starts he requires in order to produce his best on a consistent basis.

Jose Mourinho faced accusations of stunting the England international’s development during his time at the Red Devils helm, with spells on the bench doing the youngster few favours.

He is, however, among those to have benefited from a change in the dugout, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving Rashford the central striking role he craves.

That show of faith has been rewarded with three goals in four appearances, with Neville telling Sky Sports of the man keeping Romelu Lukaku out of the starting XI: “The spring in the counter-attack is there and Rashford playing up front is fantastic - I love him to bits.

“He's played nearly 150 games at the age of 21 and his potential is enormous. It's actually now stepping up beyond the potential to where he will be a top-class player.

“People will talk about Romelu Lukaku and how is he getting back in the team - don't worry about that, worry about the kid that's playing that's going to devastate teams.

“He gives them mobility. They just need more energy up front. Lukaku has not been at his best.

“He has earned his chance. He gives them something different and he is a fantastic player. He is on the right trajectory to become something really special for Manchester United.”

Rashford’s latest goal came in a Man of the Match performance away at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Lukaku was also on target in that contest, as the Red Devils collected a 2-0 win and stretched Solskjaer’s faultless start to four games.

Alexis Sanchez and Antonio Valencia were also welcomed back into the fold, with Neville seeing plenty of positives for a side that has cut the gap separating them from the top four to six points.

He added: “I think Antonio Valencia coming back, he needed that game under his belt but United had the clinical finishing.

“When Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez came on, they still had that counter-attack threat and in Rashford, they had the outstanding striker on the pitch.”