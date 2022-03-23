Dale Vince, owner of League Two football club Forest Green, has admitted he accidentally funded the 'Just Stop Oil' protests that have disrupted Premier League matches.

The bizarre scenes originally took place at Goodison Park when Louis McKechnie, a 21-year-old supporter of the movement, attached himself to the post during the first half of the match.

Since then, more Premier League games have been targeted for similar protests, and now Vince, the owner of the League Two leaders, has admitted he helped fund Just Stop Oil without realising their intentions.

What has been said?

When asked by talkSPORT who funded the protests, Vince replied: "It's me actually!

"I had a chat a few weeks ago with the people that founded this, they live in Stroud and are people that I know and they reached out and said 'we want to start a new campaign, will you help us with a little bit of cash?'

"And I did! What they didn't say to me was that they were planning to disrupt football matches, which I found amusing. It's amusing to me that I have my fingerprints on this, accidentally.

"When I spoke to them, they didn't say to me: 'this is what we plan to do'. I don't try to control what people do when I help them with their campaigns.

Will Vince pull the funding?

When asked if he now planned to stop providing cash reserves for Just Stop Oil, Vince added: "They haven't asked for any more money, I think it was like £10,000 to get them going.

"I don't know if they need a lot of money. I support their aims and I don't really have a problem with what they're doing, as long as it's non-violent protests.

"Disruption is part and parcel of protests, it's how you get attention and draw attention to really big issues that transcend football and most aspects of life."

