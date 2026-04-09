For the first time, FIFA has hinted at its position on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis

On Thursday, FIFA announced a decision that underlines its position on the Africa Cup of Nations final crisis, a match that saw Senegal beat Morocco 1–0 before CAF later awarded the title to the Atlas Lions after ruling that the visitors had forfeited.

The referee of the dramatic match, Congolese official Jean-Jacques Ndala, has been at the centre of attention in recent weeks, after parties within the African football system held him responsible for serious errors that occurred in the final, particularly his failure to blow the final whistle despite Senegal’s withdrawal to the dressing room, nor producing the requisite yellow cards when the players eventually returned to the field.

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In a clear punitive move, FIFA has excluded Nadal from the list of referees for the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico, thereby demonstrating its negative view of the Congolese referee’s handling of the Africa Cup of Nations final, which was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Senegal has since appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the CAF Appeals Committee’s decision, and a final ruling is pending.